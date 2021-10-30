Karnataka slips in governance indicators in new study

Karnataka has fared poorly in some governance indicators in a new study conducted by the Bengaluru-based think tank Public Affairs Centre (PAC) amid the pandemic.

The Public Affairs Index 2021, which was released on Friday, analysed the performance of all the states and Union Territories against several parameters, including sustainable development goals (SDG).

While performing moderately in other sectors, Karnataka scored poorly in equity and in the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes such as Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the National Health Mission (NHM), aspects that touch and affect the common man in a big way.

In terms of the overall rankings, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana emerged as the top three performers while Karnataka was ranked 7(12th in 2020), mainly due to its good performance in growth and sustainability.

Karnataka fell from 12th rank in 2020 to 16th in the equity principle, faring worse than Telangana (6), Bihar (12), West Bengal (14) and Maharashtra (15).

Its performance in 'good health and well being' and 'voice and accountability' was no better, with the state placed at 16th and 17th in those two parameters. Karnataka scored 10 in implementing ICDS and 11 in NHM.

To measure equity, the study analysed the effectiveness of schemes and the general livelihood of people beset by harsh inequalities. The 'welfare of society' considered the opportunity provided to all people, particularly the vulnerable, to have a say in governance.

G Gurucharan, Director of Public Affairs Centre, said the 2021 study was important as it has brought into focus the crucial role of state governance. "Sub-national governance came under focus like never before in the aftermath of the country-wide pandemic," he said.

He said critical appraisal of states' effort was necessary as not all states have enough backing to make a successful turnaround.

"In the medium to long term, it is likely that much of the current development will centre around some states while others face less than optimal prospects," he said, stressing the need to improve decentralised national governance in states.

Samridhi Pandey, Programme Officer at PAC, said utilisation of funds doesn't in itself decide the performance of the states in the rankings.

"It's the accessibility of the scheme and coverage of the scheme to eligible beneficiaries which drives the performance," she said, adding that states punching above their weight score better, leaving others behind.