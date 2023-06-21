Karnataka Speaker plans 3-day training session for new MLAs

Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday said a three-day intensive induction programme will be held for 70 first-time MLAs at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatha Naturopathy Care Center in Nelamangala starting from June 26.

Khader told reporters that the Assembly secretariat intentionally chose the Naturopathy Care Center in Nelamangala to imbibe healthy habits among the newly elected first-time MLAs.

Read | Let's move forward: Karnataka Speaker on Sarvakar portrait

“MLAs undergo tremendous pressure and stress. Their routine will start as early as 5 am, where they will be given classes on meditation and yoga therapy, as well. Besides this, the MLAs will also be made to attend induction classes conducted by various senior leaders cutting across the party lines, including former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy,” Khader explained.

He stressed that the first-time MLAs may not be fully aware of how the parliamentary system works within the four walls of the Legislature. “There are various types of debates, various committees and their roles. Most of the time first-time MLAs will not be aware of these things. I felt that it will help them acclimatize about the functioning of the government. The three-day programme will also help these MLAs to get to know top leaders like Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy, on a one-on-one basis,” he said.

About organising similar exercise for other MLAs, the Speaker said that he was planning to hold similar session for seniors as well, post the budget session, but that would be only if the seniors demand for such an induction programme.