Karnataka SSLC 2021 results to be announced today at 3:00 pm

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results of the recently-held SSLC ( class 10) examination today at around 3:00 pm.
All the students will receive result on their registered mobile numbers. Besides, the KSEEB will also announce results on www.sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the examinations which were conducted for only two days with Multiple Choice Questions for the first time due to the pandemic situation.
The new minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh will announce the results.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home
But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio
Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?
DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'
Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence
Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets
Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024
Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6