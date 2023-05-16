Karnataka SSLC evaluation: Students cry foul, 72k seek scanned answer scripts

Students who have received photo copies of their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) answer scripts have alleged errors in evaluation by teachers.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has received as many as 72,686 applications seeking photo copies of the answer scripts. The Board has so far uploaded 40,000 scanned copies while extending the last date for students to submit applications till May 18.

Students who have received the photo copies of their answer scripts have identified erroneous evaluation by the teachers.

Sharing her experience with DH, a student from a private school in Bengaluru said she was shocked to get 32 marks in English. “I had secured 92 in English, but was awarded 32,” she said.

Another student said that she scored 88 in Mathematics, but was awarded wrong marks as the evaluator failed to evaluate the last two pages and hence she was awarded 71 marks. “I don’t think it was by oversight, it was negligence. How could they be so ignorant while evaluating the answer scripts?” she sought to know.

One parent charged that the evaluation was done in a hurry because the Board wanted to finish the process before elections.

Speaking to DH, the Board’s director (exams) H N Gopalakrishna said notices will be issued to the evaluators who have committed mistakes. “Based on the number of mistakes, action will be initiated against the teachers,” he said.

The penalty will be imposed as per the Board’s regulations, Gopalakrishna said. “Revaluation fee paid by students will be refunded in such cases,” he added.