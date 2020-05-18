Karnataka SSLC exams from June 25, PUC English exam on June 18

The postponed examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be held from June 25 to July 4, as the government has finally put an end to the uncertainty.

The examinations, which were earlier scheduled to be held from March 27, were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the state Department of Public Instructions released the revised time table for the exams.

Addressing a press conference, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "We are taking all necessary precautionary measures to conduct the examinations by taking additional class rooms to ensure proper social distancing during examinations."

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Examinations will be held at 2,879 examination centres across the state where more than 8.50 lakh students will appear for the same. "The Karnataka state scouts and guides have come forward to distribute mask for students writing SSLC examinations and various other organisations are willing to provide masks. Every student will get at least two masks and wearing mask is mandatory during examinations," said Suresh Kumar.

Each examination centre will be equipped with enough sanitiser dispensers and thermal checking machines. "In case any student found to be ill or have fever, cough or cold, then special arrangements will be made for such students to write exams in an exam hall," explained minister.

Students who have shifted to their home towns during the lockdown can write exams from the nearest centre, where they are staying currently. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is gathering details of such students. This will be applicable for students who were staying at SC/ST and Murarji Desai hostels.

PUC English exam on June 18

The examination for English subject of Second-year Pre University College course will be held on June 18. The students who have been to their native and find it difficult to reach the city where they are enrolled for exams, will be allowed to write exams from the place where they are residing currently. Department of PU Education is collecting details of such students.