Karnataka SSLC exams likely in June: S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka’s Department of Public Instructions is planning to conduct SSLC exams in the second or third week of June.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said this on Tuesday. Following a meeting with department officials on Monday, the minister said: "We are thinking of conducting SSLC exams in the second or third week of June."

The minister, however, said that the time table will be announced after 20 days. "We are waiting for things to come to normalcy. Once we feel it is safe to conduct the exams, we will announce the time table. I myself will announce it on social media after 20-30 days," he said.

There will be a 15-day gap for students to prepare mentally after announcement of the time table. "We will not conduct the exams soon after the announcement of time table. We will give at least 15 days for students to prepare mentally to face the exams," he added.

The department is also thinking of conducting SSLC exams for students who have shifted from hostels to hometowns at the nearest places, instead of forcing them to come back to the schools/ hostels where they were studying. The department is working out modalities for this exercise.

Revision classes through Chandana channel have started for Kannada medium students and the same will be extended to English medium students soon, the minister said.