Karnataka SSLC exams postponed till April 20

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 26 2020, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 17:27 ist
Representative image (DH Photo)

The state government on Thursday deferred the SSLC exams until April 20 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The exams were scheduled to begin from March 27 as per the earlier order. 

The department of public instruction, considering the seriousness of COVID-19, on Thursday announced that SSLC exams will be held after April 20 and a fresh time table will be announced after April 20.
  
Further, the examination for 7th standard to 9th standard has also been deferred until April 20, according to a statement by the department.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
SSLC
