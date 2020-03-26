Karnataka SSLC exams postponed till April 20

The state government on Thursday deferred the SSLC exams until April 20 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The exams were scheduled to begin from March 27 as per the earlier order.

The department of public instruction, considering the seriousness of COVID-19, on Thursday announced that SSLC exams will be held after April 20 and a fresh time table will be announced after April 20.



Further, the examination for 7th standard to 9th standard has also been deferred until April 20, according to a statement by the department.