Karnataka: SSLC results likely to declared after May 10 voting

The SSLC examination results are likely to be announced after the May 10 election.

Sources in Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) said that the evaluation has been completed and the post-evaluation work was in progress. The Board has to wait for voting to get over as the schools have been identified as polling booths. "Even if the results are ready, we have to wait for polling to be completed. Considering this we are thinking of announcing results on May 11 or 12," said a senior official.