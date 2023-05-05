K'taka: SSLC results to be declared after May 10 voting

Karnataka: SSLC results likely to declared after May 10 voting

Sources in Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) said that the evaluation has been completed and the post-evaluation work was in progress

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 04:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The SSLC examination results are likely to be announced after the May 10 election.

Sources in Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) said that the evaluation has been completed and the post-evaluation work was in progress. The Board has to wait for voting to get over as the schools have been identified as polling booths. "Even if the results are ready, we have to wait for polling to be completed. Considering this we are thinking of announcing results on May 11 or 12," said a senior official.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
sslc results
Karnataka

