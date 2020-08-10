Karnataka SSLC results: Mandya boy is a state topper

Karnataka SSLC results: Mandya boy is a state topper

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Aug 10 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 18:32 ist
M P Dheeraj Reddy. Credit: DH

M P Dheeraj Reddy, a student of Sri Sathya Sai Saraswathi Boys High School, Maradevanahalli, in Mandya taluk, is one of the SSLC toppers of Karnataka. He has secured 625 out of 625 marks in the SSLC examination.

The family is the native of Kyasamballi village, Bangarpet taluk, Kolar district, Andhra Pradesh border. 

Dheeraj, whose mother tongue is Telugu, is happy that he has scored 625 in Kannada, as it was unexpected. 
 
The family expressed their happiness over his brilliant feat. Dheeraj said, "I had thought that I would get two or three marks less in Kannada, as my mother tongue is Telugu. But, I am very happy to have got full marks in Kannada and other subjects. I could excel as I had more time to study due to the Covid-19 pandemic".

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kannada
Karnataka
SSLC
SSLC exam

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 