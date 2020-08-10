Karnataka SSLC results: Mandya boy is a state topper

M P Dheeraj Reddy, a student of Sri Sathya Sai Saraswathi Boys High School, Maradevanahalli, in Mandya taluk, is one of the SSLC toppers of Karnataka. He has secured 625 out of 625 marks in the SSLC examination.

The family is the native of Kyasamballi village, Bangarpet taluk, Kolar district, Andhra Pradesh border.

Dheeraj, whose mother tongue is Telugu, is happy that he has scored 625 in Kannada, as it was unexpected.

The family expressed their happiness over his brilliant feat. Dheeraj said, "I had thought that I would get two or three marks less in Kannada, as my mother tongue is Telugu. But, I am very happy to have got full marks in Kannada and other subjects. I could excel as I had more time to study due to the Covid-19 pandemic".