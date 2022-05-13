Karnataka SSLC results to be announced on May 19

The results of the recently-held Karnataka SSLC board exams will be announced on May 19, Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh announced on Friday.
ಮೇ 19ರಂದು ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಎಲ್ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.@CMofKarnataka#SSLCresults
— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 13, 2022
The exams were held between March 28 and April 12.
About 8.5 lakh students took the exam.
More to follow...
