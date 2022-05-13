Karnataka SSLC results to be announced on May 19

The results of the recently-held Karnataka SSLC board exams will be announced on May 19, Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh announced on Friday.

ಮೇ 19ರಂದು ಎಸ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಎಲ್‌ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.@CMofKarnataka#SSLCresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 13, 2022

The exams were held between March 28 and April 12.

About 8.5 lakh students took the exam.

More to follow...