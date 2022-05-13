Karnataka SSLC results to be announced on May 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 11:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The results of the recently-held Karnataka SSLC board exams will be announced on May 19, Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh announced on Friday.

The exams were held between March 28 and April 12. 

About 8.5 lakh students took the exam. 

More to follow...

Karnataka
SSLC
SSLC exams
Exam results

