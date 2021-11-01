Karnataka State Cricket Association accused of sidelining Kannadigas for 'outsiders'

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been accused of betraying Kannadigas by tweaking the domicile rule.

In a complaint filed before the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), a Bengaluru-based activist has alleged that the KSCA’s action was contrary to natural justice and sought inquiry against the same.

Complainant Marilingagowda Malipatil has alleged that the domicile rule is being tweaked to allow players from other states to represent the state age-group sides. He further accused that a player from Kerala was drafted into the state team for Vinoo Mankad tournament recently by tweaking the records pertaining to his age and address. The BCCI disqualified the said player and reprimanded the KSCA, he added.

“There is no dearth of talent in the state, but the KSCA is violating the rules. Though the law mandates that one should have lived in the state for 15 years to be considered as Kannadiga, the KSCA has reduced it to two years,” Malipatil told DH.

The complainant demanded that the land and other facilities, including electricity and water supply, provided to KSCA should be withdrawn. “When all the other states are promoting their local players, why is KSCA sidelining the local talent,” Malipatil sought to know. He added cricket associations of neighboring states promote only the local talent.

“I demand an inquiry into the selections and the process followed by the KSCA in the last 10 years. It will reveal the discrimination and mental harassment to players from the state,” he added.

“If the KDA fails to act upon my complaint, I will move the high court by filing a public interest litigation seeking an inquiry into the recent selections and irregularities of the association,” Malipatil said.

Responding to the allegations, KSCA authorities said that they were not aware of any such complaint. However, they said there was no rule regarding domicile till two or three years ago. “We have introduced it considering the interests of Kannadigas,” a KSCA official said.

