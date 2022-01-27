Karnataka: State-run hospitals propose expansion plans in budget

Hospitals have given a slew of proposals to the government for beefing up health infrastructure ahead of the state budget likely to be presented in the first week of March.

Following the losses suffered by the government due to the pandemic, the government hospitals are also conservative and realistic about their proposals.

The state-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO), for instance, has proposed new oncology branches of 350 beds each in Mysuru and Hubbali. While the tender process needs to be initiated in Shivamogga, at Tumakuru, civil work is in progress for a 100-bedded hospital.

While there is a need for an MRI scanning facility at two centres of Kidwai, a cost of Rs 350 crore for each facility is dissuading the hospital from submitting a proposal to the state and instead it is exploring CSR options.

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) has also proposed a new branch at Hubballi spread over 10 acres of land with 350 beds costing Rs 220 crore. The governing council, headed by the CM, has given its approval for the same and it will be announced in the state budget.

Dr C Ramachandra, director, KMIO, told DH, "We have proposed new Kidwai hospitals in Mysuru and Hubbali at a cost of Rs 350 crore each. For the Mysuru branch, Rs 50 crore was sanctioned last year. A 200-bedded Shivamogga branch has been sanctioned Rs 110 crore last year. The government is cash-strapped due to Covid."

"We are operating our PET scan facility on a PPP model. There is a need for MRI facilities but two facilities at two centres themselves will go up to Rs 700 crore so we are exploring CSR funds."

SJICR has so far been established in three revenue divisions of Bengaluru (1,000 beds), Mysuru (400 beds) and Kalaburagi (350 beds).

"The only revenue division bereft of an SJICR is the Belagavi division. Hence, the proposal to set up a branch at Hubballi. This division's hospital will cater to seven districts of Hubbali, Dharwad, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura. This will be announced in this year's state budget session."

"The civil works will cost Rs 160 crore and the essential medical equipment will cost Rs 55 crore. The total cost will be Rs 220 crore. The project will be spread over two to three years so the money won't be required immediately. In the first year, only Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore may be required. So there won't be a pinch," SJICR director Dr C N Manjunath said.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters, "People naturally have big expectations from the budget. We are in an unprecedented situation where we have to categorise the entire economy into pre-Covid and post-Covid periods. I am confident that both Union and state Budgets will be people-friendly and will provide the necessary stimulus for overall development."

