Karnataka: Steep surge in vegetable prices due to extreme heat, inadequate rainfall

Rising temperatures and poor rainfall have resulted in a steep increase in vegetable prices. The prices of several vegetables and greens have nearly doubled in the past few days. Now, one kilogram of beans or carrots has crossed Rs 100.

Although a few districts in the state received pre-monsoon rains in the last week, the temperature has remained high. Due to the heat, the flowers in the vegetable plants have withered, leading to low yields and increased prices.

"Since Tamil Nadu and other states, where carrots were being procured, have not received enough rainfall, the quantity of carrots procured has been decreasing day by day. The farmers are also unable to make enough money due to the poor yield," said one of the vegetable traders in KR Market.

Carrots and beans, which cost Rs 60 per kilogram last week, now cost Rs 100. The prices of cauliflower, brinjal, pumpkin, and many other vegetables, which were at Rs 40 per kilogram, have now increased to Rs 60.

"The prices of tomatoes have also risen by Rs 20. Unless the supply stabilises, the prices will continue to rise," said Manjunath, a vegetable trader in Russell Market in Shivajinagar.