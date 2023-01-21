Karnataka: Stiffer fines for short-changing consumers

The state government has sharply increased fines for faulty product packaging and measurements.

The hike ranges from 100 per cent to 900 per cent. The fines were announced by the Department of Legal Metrology and came into force on January 1. They apply to a range of service providers, from retailers and autoriskshaw drivers to petrol pumps.

The Karnataka Legal Metrology (Enforcement) (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified in December, sets the starting fine at Rs 5,000. Fines started at Rs 2,500 according to Rules of 2016, that were in effect till December.

According to the new rules, manufacturers/dealers have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for improper labelling of pre-packaged goods (such as food products, electronics and household items). Violations include not displaying the MRP, quantity, etc. In case of improper labelling by retailers who pre-package the product themselves, the fine is Rs 2,500.

These fines were previously Rs 2,500 and Rs 500 respectively - that is, the amounts have increased by 100 per cent and 400 per cent respectively.

The fine for manufacturers/dealers who don’t ensure the net quantity mentioned on a pre-packaged product has remained the same at Rs 15,000. But for retailers, the fine for this violation has increased by 400 per cent - from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

The rules prescribe fines for sellers who don’t use standard weights and measures. “The standard weights that can be used are the verified 1, 2 and 5 kg weights. Some shopkeepers may use a weight such as 3 kg, or substitute another material for the standard weight,” says an official at the Legal Metrology Department, on condition of anonymity. The fine has doubled from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.

This offence applies to hawkers, petty shops and autorickshaw drivers too, but their fine has been limited to Rs 500 on humanitarian grounds, says the official. “Autorickshaw drivers who use outdated meters, or have not updated their meters to new tariffs, can be fined under this section.”

While the above fines apply for using non-standard weights/measures, the fine for actually doing a commercial transaction using these is much higher at Rs 10,000, says the official. The same fine applies if a seller of non-packaged goods (such as petrol or ration grains) does not supply the assured quantity. For both these violations, the previous fine was only Rs 1,000.

Even advertising or displaying a price list of products using non-standard measurements is an offence that attracts a penalty of Rs 10,000 now. “For example, advertisements on gold prices should be in kg or gram and not in sovereigns,” says the official.

Consumers who find these violations can complain to the department over phone at 080-22253500 or email clm-lm-ka@nic.in.