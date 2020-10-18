Karnataka student who wrote NEET re-exam with CM B S Yediyurappa's help qualifies

Tanuja Karregowda, the medical aspirant who Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had helped to attend the NEET re-exam, reportedly cleared it with a score of 586 out of 720.

Chief Minister and Sudhakar, responding to Tanuja's social media post highlighting her plight, had intervened and asked officials to allow her to take the test, after which the Navodaya School student was able to write the examination at Basavanagudi Centre, an official release had said.

Daughter of a farmer, Tanuja Karregowda from Shikaripura in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa's hometown, could not attempt NEET in the first go as she had developed symptoms for the novel coronavirus disease. Later due to Covid-19 restrictions and some technical issues, she was unable to put in her application for the re-exam.

"But due to some technical glitches and due to Covid restrictions, she could not send the documents in time. She was about to lose the opportunity to appear in exams, about which she has posted in the social media," the release said.

Yediyurappa and Sudhakar immediately intervened and spoke to the officials to allow her to appear in the exam.

"I have an ambition to serve society as a surgeon. I have done well in the exam without any stress, I am thankful to the Chief Minister and Minister Sudhakar," Tanuja was quoted in the release.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per a Supreme Court direction, the National Testing Agency reconducted the exam for those who missed it due to Covid-19.

(With agency inputs)