Karnataka: Students can visit schools to consult teachers, no classes

Students can visit schools in the state with the consent of their parents for the purpose of consulting their teachers beginning Monday. However, classes will not resume any time soon.

“Schools will reopen on September 21, but classes will not start. Students from Class 9 to second PU may come to schools and colleges and get information from teachers. As of now, we are not reopening schools,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told media persons in Mysuru on

Friday.

“Children are enthusiastic to return to schools, but we need to get permission from the Union government to reopen schools during this pandemic,” he

said.

The admission process for classes I to X should be completed before September 30. Private educational institutions had been directed to collect fees for one term, the minister said.

The recent guideline issued by the Centre on the reopening of schools was misread by some schools and parents. Some parents started contacting schools asking whether the schools were reopening on September 21 while school managements too had sought clarity from the Department of Public

Instruction.