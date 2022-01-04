Karnataka students demand govt to resolve academic issues

The agitation of guest faculties, working with state government colleges in the state, has now received support from the student community.

The students from various colleges in the city extended their support to the agitation by staging a protest demonstration at the Freedom Park here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students from R C College, Maharani Arts Commerce and Management University, Nrupatunga University and Government Home Science college took part in the protest and demanded the government to resolve the issue as the academic activities have been affected severely.

“For the last 20 days no classes have been conducted and the exams are due in February,” said a student.

“In our college, 90% of the faculty are guest faculties and we have no classes for so many days. No other faculties are ready to respond to our grievances,” said another student.

The guest faculties are on protest demanding job security with a fixed minimum honorarium.

