K'taka students demand govt to resolve academic issues

Karnataka students demand govt to resolve academic issues

The students from various colleges in the city extended their support to the agitation by staging a protest demonstration at the Freedom Park

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 00:49 ist

The agitation of guest faculties, working with state government colleges in the state, has now received support from the student community.

The students from various colleges in the city extended their support to the agitation by staging a protest demonstration at the Freedom Park here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students from R C College, Maharani Arts Commerce and Management University, Nrupatunga University and Government Home Science college took part in the protest and demanded the government to resolve the issue as the academic activities have been affected severely.

Also Read | Karnataka: College in a bind as students sport saffron scarves protesting hijab inside classroom

“For the last 20 days no classes have been conducted and the exams are due in February,” said a student.

“In our college, 90% of the faculty are guest faculties and we have no classes for so many days. No other faculties are ready to respond to our grievances,” said another student.

The guest faculties are on protest demanding job security with a fixed minimum honorarium.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka News
India News
academic
Freedom Park

Related videos

What's Brewing

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 