Karnataka suffers Rs 600 crore loss due to heavy rains

'The government has directed the officials to take up emergency works on war footing,' Karjol said

DH News Service, Mysuru
  • Aug 21 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 04:00 ist

Karnataka has suffered loss of more than Rs 600 crore due to rain, Minister of Major and Medium Irrigation Govind Karjol has said.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kabini dam in H D Kote taluk on Sunday, Karjol said that roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged due to heavy rains.

“The government has directed the officials to take up emergency works on war footing,” Karjol said.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
monsoon
rains

