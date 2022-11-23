Karnataka sugar factories may have to share profits with farmers

Minister for Sugar and Sugarcane Development Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Wednesday stated that the government is thinking about introducing a profit-sharing model for sugar factories which have licences to produce byproducts, under which such factories share a part of their profit with farmers.

"A committee formed in this regard has already given its report, and it would be brought to the notice of the chief minister. A meeting of sugar factories which have a licence to produce byproducts like ethanol, spirit, molasses and co-generation is called in Bengaluru on Thursday," he said.

With this initiative, the government can strengthen the position of farmers, he said.

Claiming that the government has ensured that payment as per the Fair & Remunerative Price (FRP) to farmers is not pending by any sugar factory in the last two years, he said, some factories assured an additional amount above the FRP, which is not the government's decision. There was a complaint that Nirani sugar factory did not pay the additional amount above the FRP, and the factory management has assured to pay that, he noted.

The government intervenes whenever farmers face problems. All sugar factories in the state have now started crushing sugarcane. The farmers' demand for an increase in the FRP would be brought to the notice of the Union government, Munenakoppa added.