Karnataka taxi drivers beat empty utensils to highlight hunger amid lockdown

In a protest that directly took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taxi drivers who have lost their livelihood for more than a month banged empty vessels and plates to highlight the issues of hunger and poverty.

In a campaign organised by Ola, Taxi for Sure and Uber Drivers Association, hundreds of drivers sat in their homes and recorded moments of banging utensils in protest against the government's alleged apathy.

"It has been nearly one and a half month since lockdown was imposed in Karnataka but the government has not made any attempt to look into the problems of the drivers who are sitting at home without a job and without minimum income for subsistence," the association said.

The campaign saw drivers and their family members tying a black cloth and beating the plates. "These moments recorded at home will be sent out to the world through social media. Every driver will tag the Prime Minister, Union ministers, MPs, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, cabinet ministers and MLAs in their message," said association president Tanveer Pasha.