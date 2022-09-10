Karnataka teacher accused of throwing hot water on boy for urinating in class

A teacher in Raichur district has been accused of throwing hot water on a class 2 student for urinating in class.

The boy, studying in Ghanamateshwar Mutt's school in Santekellur village of Maski taluk, is recovering from burn injuries at a local hospital.

District Women and Child Welfare Department officials visited the school and collected information from the parents at their house Mittikellur village.

Though the boy's father Venkatesh claimed the boy was hurt after hot water from the solar water heater accidentally fell on him when he entered the bathroom, Women and Child Welfare officials have asked the police to conduct an enquiry. The incident is said to have occurred on September 2 but came to light only on Friday.

Venkatesh said he has not lodged a police complaint.

Maski sub-inspector Siddaram Bidarani said a complaint has been registered and investigation will be launched. District child protection officials had lodged a police complaint.