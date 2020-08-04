Karnataka temples to offer special prayers for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department has issued a circular requesting all temples of the state to offer special prayers during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision, according to the circular, was based on instructions issued by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. A statement issued by Muzrai minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the prayers were to ensure that the event is held smoothly so that the temple is constructed soon. The special prayers will also seek "the welfare of all the citizens of the country," Poojary said.

Temple priests will have to maintain Covid-19 guidelines when prayers are held at temples, he added.