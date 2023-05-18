Karnataka: Ten injured as minibus overturns

At least ten tourists were injured after a minibus collided with a road divider and overturned when its driver tried to avoid hitting a motorbike, which came in the way on the Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar Bypass Road on Thursday morning.

Twenty-one people from Hosapete of Vijayanagara district were on a trip to Mysuru and surrounding places in the minibus. The incident occurred when they were heading to Mysuru after visiting Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, the police said.

All ten people have suffered minor injuries in their hands and legs. They were treated at the Nanjangud government hospital.

Nanjangud traffic police have registered a case.