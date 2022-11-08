Karnataka TET candidate gets Sunny Leone's photo on hall ticket; probe ordered

An aspiring teacher from Koppa in Chikmagalur, Karnataka had to undergo embarrassment as her admission ticket for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held last Sunday had the photograph of Sunny Leone.

Shruti (name changed) downloaded her admission ticket four days before the TET, which had Sunny Leone's photo instead of hers. Although she managed to change the photograph by using the edit option with the help of officials from the Department of Public Instruction, the change did not reflect in the system.

"It was an embarrassing and horrific experience. I could not even write the exam properly," Shruti said. "Even after editing the photo and signature by using the edit option, it was the same Sunny Leone photo and someone else's signature when I checked the next day," she said.

According to the candidate, her photograph was not on the register at the examination centre in which test-takers are supposed to sign. "Officials allowed me to write the exams by pasting my photograph and making me sign on the spot," she added.

She also stated that her application was proper when she got a printout after submitting it.

Taking serious note of this, Commissioner for Public Instruction Dr Vishal R directed local officials to file a police complaint. Speaking to DH, Vishal said: "There's no way that anything of that sort could happen at our back-end as it was a self-generated hall ticket. We have given all the details to the police, including IP addresses. We are also waiting for an inquiry report."

