Karnataka: Three nabbed for abducting man posing as CBI officials

The police of Deval Ganagapur police station arrested three persons on Monday for abducting a person and demanding ransom. The accused had posed as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and threatened to put the person they abducted from Chowdapur in prison. The accused, after arrest, were remanded to judicial custody.

The kidnappers were identified as Ramu Pawar and Janesh Desu Chauhan from Gudur tanda and Basavaraj Gurushant Dinge from Station Ganagapur. Their accomplice, who was absconding, would be taken into custody soon, the police claimed.

According to the police, four men, claiming to be from the CBI, arrived at Chowdapur village on July 21 at 10:30 pm and said they were tipped off about matka gambling taking place there. Then, they bundled the victim, Yankappa Hamanath Devakal into a jeep and took him to Marad(B) village. The kidnappers then demanded Rs 11.20 lakh to let him off, and threatened to put him behind bars if he failed to pay.

When people and passersby started gathering at the spot, the kidnappers abandoned Devakal there and took off.

On Monday, the police registered a case in this matter at the Deval Ganagapur police station. The police also seized the vehicle used for the crime.