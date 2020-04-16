Karnataka ties up with Art of Living to rejuvenate water sources

Karnataka on Thursday inked an agreement with the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar-led Art of Living to rejuvenate water sources and improve groundwater recharge in nine districts.

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa held talks with Ravi Shankar on the project. The partnership seeks to take up works through funds available under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).

The project proposes to take up works in Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chitradurga, Ballari, Kolar, Yadgir, Kodagu and Tumakuru districts. Under NREGA, works such as construction of check dams, construction of contours, bunds and so on will be commissioned.

The government hopes to recreate what the Art of Living’s water experts managed to do in the drought-hit Maharashtra, where 40 river sources were developed, which is said to have improved groundwater. Eshwarappa also discussed with experts the possibility of using satellite imagery to identify water sources that can be rejuvenated.