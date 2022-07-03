Karnataka: Tiger that attacked farmers, killed cow captured after three-hour-long operation

The forest department personnel captured a tiger that had attacked farmers and killed a cow at Lakshmipura village on the borders of Bandipur tiger reserve forest on Sunday morning.

The department started the operation to capture the female tiger amidst rain at around 6 am. The big cat had remained elusive after killing a cow and attacking a couple of farmers on Saturday. It was hiding in a banana plantation at Lakshmipura. The rescue operation began with the help of camp elephants Abhimanyu and Srikanta and the personnel were successful in darting the tiger to tranquilise it, before capturing it with the help of a net.

The captured tiger is said to be around 10 years old. Injury marks were found on the tiger’s left limb, officials said.

The operation lasted for three hours. The tiger was shifted in a cage to the rehabilitation centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru for treatment. Deputy commissioner Charulatha Somal, Bandipur project tiger director Ramesh Kumar, assistant conservator of forests Naveen and range forest officer Naveeen Kumar were present.