Karnataka: Tiger that attacked two farmers rescued

The Forest Department officials on Sunday successfully rescued the tiger that injured two farmers at Gopalpur in Gundlupet taluk.

The big cat was rescued with the help of Dasara elephant Abhimanyu and another elephants. The tiger that was hiding in the banana plantation was tranquilised.

It will be shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru.

The tiger had attacked two farmers Gaviappa and Rajshekhar at Gopalapur on Saturday.