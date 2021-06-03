Karnataka to administer over 60L vaccines in June: BSY

Karnataka to administer over 60 lakh vaccines in June: CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka will receive 45 lakh doses from the Centre in June

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 16:20 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka will administer "more than 60 lakh" doses of the Covid-19 vaccine this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“With 1.41 crores doses administered so far, Karnataka will complete two crore jabs by the end of this month,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “continued support” for Karnataka’s vaccination drive.

According to data made public by the government, Karnataka will receive 45 lakh doses from the Centre in June. The state government will directly procure 13.7 lakh doses.

The Centre will give Karnataka 37,60,610 doses of Covishield and 7,40,190 doses of Covaxin. Karnataka will directly procure 10,86,080 doses of Covishield and 2,84,760 doses of Covaxin.

Tweeting these figures, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said it was the state government’s duty to allot “jab wise, district wise, target groups wise quotas”. Yediyurappa tweeted a couple of hours after Santhosh. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 