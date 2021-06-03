Karnataka to administer over 60 lakh vaccines in June: CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka will administer "more than 60 lakh" doses of the Covid-19 vaccine this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“With 1.41 crores doses administered so far, Karnataka will complete two crore jabs by the end of this month,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “continued support” for Karnataka’s vaccination drive.

Our government is set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of vaccine in June. With 1.41 Crores doses administered so far, Karnataka will complete 2 crore jabs by the end of this month. I thank PM @narendramodi Ji for his continued support towards Karnataka's vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/bVu1lq9ptw — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) June 3, 2021

According to data made public by the government, Karnataka will receive 45 lakh doses from the Centre in June. The state government will directly procure 13.7 lakh doses.

The Centre will give Karnataka 37,60,610 doses of Covishield and 7,40,190 doses of Covaxin. Karnataka will directly procure 10,86,080 doses of Covishield and 2,84,760 doses of Covaxin.

Tweeting these figures, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said it was the state government’s duty to allot “jab wise, district wise, target groups wise quotas”. Yediyurappa tweeted a couple of hours after Santhosh.