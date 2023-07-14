Centralised system for supply to anganawadis: Hebbalkar

Karnataka to adopt centralised system for supply of supplementary nutrition to anganawadis, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

She told the House that the centre she visited was supplying rotten eggs.

Rashmi B S, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 05:37 ist
Laxmi R Hebbalkar. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The state government is planning to introduce a centralised system for supplying supplementary nutrition to women and children through anganwadi centres.

At present, Mahila Supplementary Nutrition Production and Training Centres (MSPTC) are supplying supplementary nutrition to anganwadi centres and the centralised system is proposed to be implemented to curb any irregularities

Replying to the question by BJP MLC Y A Narayanaswamy in the Legislative Council on Friday, the Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the government is thinking of introducing a centralised system to supply supplementary nutrition to anganawadis across the state.

“During my surprise visit to one of the centres I was shocked to see poor quality food products and I directed closure of that particular centre immediately,” she said.

She told the House that the centre she visited was supplying rotten eggs. “I have sought a complete report on the supply of supplementary nutrition from all the centres,” she told the House.

Narayanaswamy alleged the involvement of department officials in the supply of poor-quality food. The minister requested the MLC to furnish evidence if any and promised of action against the officials involved.

