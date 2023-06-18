Karnataka to adopt novel approach to woo Chinese manufacturers

Industries Minister M B Patil on Sunday said that the state government was planning to come out with a "novel approach" to attract various industrial units that were relocating from China to southeast Asian countries.

Patil told reporters that Karnataka had been a leader in the technological sector, but needs to focus on strengthening the manufacturing prowess too.

“Several manufacturing units are moving out of China to Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand and other Southeast countries. We are trying to bring some of these manufacturing units here. Already, several states are in a race to attract these manufacturers,” he added.

Patil said, "Our neighbour Chennai is far ahead of Karnataka in the manufacturing sector and the state needs to step up its game to attract more investments from Chinese manufacturers."

Managing airports

About managing airports, the minister said that the state government was seriously contemplating to retain the management of new civilian airports under its control in order to earn revenues.

“We are seriously examining the pros and cons of retaining management of airports. If we hand over the management to Airports Authority of India, the agency does not even bother to respond to government requests or concerns once it takes over management of airports. Therefore, we are closely examining the Maharashtra model of retaining management of airports,” Patil said.