Karnataka to adopt novel approach to woo Chinese manufacturers

Industries Minister M B Patil on Sunday said that the state government was planning to come out with a "novel approach" to attract various industrial units that were relocating from China to southeast Asian countries.
Patil told reporters that Karnataka had been a leader in the technological sector, but needs to focus on strengthening the manufacturing prowess too.
Also Read | Karnataka govt to form vision groups, says minister M B Patil
“Several manufacturing units are moving out of China to Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand and other Southeast countries. We are trying to bring some of these manufacturing units here. Already, several states are in a race to attract these manufacturers,” he added.
Patil said, "Our neighbour Chennai is far ahead of Karnataka in the manufacturing sector and the state needs to step up its game to attract more investments from Chinese manufacturers."
Managing airports
About managing airports, the minister said that the state government was seriously contemplating to retain the management of new civilian airports under its control in order to earn revenues.
“We are seriously examining the pros and cons of retaining management of airports. If we hand over the management to Airports Authority of India, the agency does not even bother to respond to government requests or concerns once it takes over management of airports. Therefore, we are closely examining the Maharashtra model of retaining management of airports,” Patil said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary
Jallikattu and animal rights
Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11