Karnataka to allow weddings at halls, resorts with 40 guests from June 28

Karnataka has decided to allow convention halls to host weddings from Monday, June 28 with a maximum of 40 guests.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held with ministers and officials on Friday.

All the guests will require a pass to attend the wedding, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Along with convention halls, weddings can also be held in hotels and resorts, the statement added.

At present, scheduled weddings are allowed to take place at home with 40 guests.

The government's decision to allow convention halls to function comes after it allowed all shops to resume business and hotels to start dine-in services under Unlock 2.0.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa asked officials to take stringent measures to contain the Delta variant of Covid-19. "It is right now under control, but cases must be strictly monitored," he directed the officials, according to the statement.

Also, with Delta variant cases increasing in Maharashtra and Kerala, he asked officials to strictly monitor the state’s borders and increase testing of those coming into Karnataka from these two states.

