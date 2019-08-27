Karnataka to approach Isro to assist stranded fishermen

To prevent incidents such as the Suvarna Tribhuja boat tragedy - which claimed seven lives - the government will approach Isro, seeking its assistance in developing an app to help stranded fishermen, Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Tuesday.

The app, he said, would allow fisherman stuck in the high seas to communicate with authorities concerned if they require rescuing. A prototype of the app, he said, has already been developed and Isro will be approached to provide technical assistance.

To a question, he said while there were apps developed for the purpose, two-way communication facility was not available. "The two-way communication feature will be a life-saver as it will ensure constant communication and help us in pinpointing the location of the boats," he said.

He said the Muzrai department had sent a proposal to the government to set up an engineering team exclusively for maintenance of temples. The responsibility of the unit will be to ensure that the architecture in temples is maintained.

Poojary said the inland transport department was in talks with tourism department to develop boathouses and there were plans to provide incentives for the same.