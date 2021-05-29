Karnataka to continue stringent Covid-19 measures throughout June?

Strict Covid-19 measures in Karnataka throughout June?

Karnataka’s lockdown is scheduled to end June 7

Bharath Joshi, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 14:22 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated Saturday that stringent measures to contain Covid-19 will be in place for the whole of June, with rural areas remaining a concern due to high cases. 

“The Union Home Ministry has given sufficient guidance and it has said that stringent measures should be in place till June 30. How this should be implemented and what should be allowed or not will be decided at a meeting the chief minister will hold with ministers,” Bommai told reporters. 

Karnataka’s lockdown is scheduled to end June 7. “That will not change and we will be strict,” he said. 

As if batting for stringent measures to continue, Bommai pointed out that the positivity rate had not reduced. “The positivity rate should come below 10 per cent from 16-17 per cent at present. In rural areas, cases are still in the range of 22,000-23,000. It should come below 10,000. Even deaths should be reduced. That’s when our health infrastructure will be able to sustain,” he said. 

On Friday, Karnataka reported 22,823 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state has 3.72 lakh active cases of which Bengaluru has 1.80 lakh. 

