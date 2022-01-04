Karnataka to decide on more curbs, closure of schools on January 4

Ahead of the crucial meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening to decide on the stringent measures to contain the surge of fresh cases of Covid-19, Health, Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday revealed that the CM-led committee along with the experts will discuss various issues including closure of schools and holding of upcoming events.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru, Dr Sudhakar said, “The meeting will discuss on various issues including holding of events where thousands of people gather.”

Asked whether the government will ban the padayatra organised by the Karnataka Congress, the minister said, “The CM will decide on it after discussing the pros and cons of such events. But all of us have to follow whatever decisions are taken by the state government in the interest of the public health.”

Adding that several states including neighbouring Telangana have already shut schools, Dr Sudhakar revealed, “The issue of closing of schools is also on our list of agenda for discussion. I have already discussed with the CM on a few points and finally those points will be discussed with others and a final decision will be taken during the meeting.”

The minister revealed that the state’s positivity rate which stood at 0.04 per cent a few days ago reached 1.6 per cent on Monday.

“On Monday alone we have reported 1,290 cases, of which 90 per cent cases are from Bengaluru alone. This surge has to be considered as the third wave,” the minister said.

When asked whether it will be a complete lockdown in Bengaluru, the minister replied, “I request everyone not to use the term lockdown. We are returning to normalcy with great difficulty and if we enforce it again, the livelihood of many will be affected. However keeping all of this in mind and based on our experience of handling the first and second wave, we will take some crucial decisions.”

Acknowledging that 90 per cent cases in India are being reported from major cities, the minister clarified that the surveillance steps at the airports in Bengaluru, Mangaluru will be further intensified.

