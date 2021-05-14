'K'taka to float global tenders for Covid vaccine soon'

Karnataka to float global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines soon, says CM B S Yediyurappa

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 15:28 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit; DH Photo

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state will float global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines soon. 

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

How proning can help Covid patients

How proning can help Covid patients

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

 