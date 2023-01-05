Karnataka to get its first wildlife forensic sciences lab by March

Karnataka is set to get its first wildlife forensic sciences laboratory in Bengaluru. The state government has approved Rs 2.7 crore for the project and according to officials, the centre will be begin operations by March.

Though the proposal was being discussed for a decade now, the state government's official approval came only recently. Wildlife forensics plays a crucial role in investigating crimes and a dedicated laboratory in Karnataka will help improve the conviction rate, officials from the forest department said. "FSL reports will act as strong evidence, especially in cases where there are many loose ends. Determining the time of death, genetic sequencing and other analysis will help in better investigation," said Rajiv Ranjan, in-charge principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife).

At present, samples are being sent to either Dehradun or Hyderabad and this has slowed down investigation in many cases, said Sharath Babu R, wildlife conservationist.

"For instance, the Chennammanakere Achkat police seized close to 365 tiger nails in 2020, and even to this day, no action could be initiated owing to the delay," he said.

He added that in many other cases, people claim that seized items are cattle flesh, or bones and officials have no option but to wait for the FSL report to confirm the crime.

He estimates that the state could be reporting at least 10 wildlife offences a month and hoped that the centre would be operational soon. "Officials have been dragging their feet on the proposal for years now. There have only been talks since 2004 and we are hopeful that things will start happening on the ground at least now," he said.

The facility, which will be equipped with modern equipment, will provide crucial analysis and reports to aid investigations, said State Forensic Sciences Laboratory (SFSL) director Dharmendra Kumar Meena. "The centre will have two broad areas: DNA analysis and morphological analysis. While DNA analysis provides details on the origin of the carcasses and the species by examining the samples (nail, hair, teeth, and other materials) confiscated, morphological analysis helps in the identification of the animals by studying the texture and physical features," he said.