Karnataka to give financial aid to Muslim women for medical treatment

The BJP government in Karnataka will provide financial assistance of up to ₹1 lakh to Muslim women suffering from major health ailments.

This assistance will be provided through the Karnataka State Wakf Foundation for Women Development.

“Muslim women suffering from cancer, heart problems and other major health issues that require operation will get up to ₹1 lakh assistance,” Muzrai, Haj & Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle said.

The state government has set aside ₹1.74 crore funds in the current financial year for this.

“This scheme needs more awareness,” Jolle said. “As a legislator, I didn’t know about it until I took charge as the minister. All legislators should know about it. We will write to all of them detailing programmes being offered by our department,” she said.

Asked about encroachment of Wakf properties, Jolle said there were 1,600 cases pertaining to 8,480 acres pending in court.

She also noted that a report prepared by former Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairperson Anwar Manippady on encroachment of Wakf properties had been tabled in the Assembly. The report, tabled last year after being in cold storage since 2012, names several Congress leaders for the alleged misappropriation of Wakf properties.

Jolle said he was not unhappy with her new portfolio; she was the women & child development minister in the previous B S Yediyurappa’s government. “I am fond of this portfolio since I’m a spiritual person. I will travel around the state and spread awareness on the schemes and programmes,” she said.

For her swearing-in ceremony earlier this month, Jolle drew flak for getting zero traffic facility to reach Raj Bhavan from the airport. The High Court also took note of this. “I didn’t know there was zero traffic. I got to know only after boarding the vehicle. I hadn’t asked for it,” she said.

She declined to answer questions on the corruption allegations against her. “I haven’t done anything wrong,” she said.