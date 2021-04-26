Karnataka to give free vaccines to all between 18 and 45 years of age

Free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 in Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday also imposed a two-week lockdown as it witnesses a surge in Covid cases over the past two weeks

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 15:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.

Read | Two-week lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night

The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1.

Read | How to register for Covid-19 vaccine for those 18 and above: Everything you need to know

Karnataka on Monday also imposed a two-week lockdown as it has witnessed a big jump in Covid cases over the past two weeks.

Close to 35,000 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi announced free vaccines for all in the capital.

 

