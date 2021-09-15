Karnataka to have airports in all major cities: Minister

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday said all major cities in the state will have airports and land acquisition process will begin soon.

He also said the government will build permanent helipads in all the district headquarters.

"Airports will be constructed in all the major cities in Karnataka. We will start the process of land acquisition to build airports soon. Widening domestic air connectivity is crucial for industrial development, tourism and other sectors in the region," Nirani said.

Increased regional connectivity and air passenger traffic will help spur economic activities.

The Minister was speaking at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FKCCI) Export Excellence Awards ceremony.

Nirani said, in an effort to enhance rapid transportation and movement of people, the government will build permanent helipads in all the district headquarters. "Government will build permanent helipads in all the district headquarters. A dry port will come up in Hassan district and Karwar port will be developed further," he said.

Also read: Bengaluru airport staff take bribe for Covid-19 test: Karnataka MLA Vinisha Nero

Noting that Karnataka’s exports across the sectors are increasing manifold, the Minister said the state has abundant opportunities, skill and capacity to excel in the global export market.

"We are no. 1 in software exports contributing 40 per cent of India’s exports and a leading player in manufacturing and trade exports. We have made a mark in aerospace, automobile, readymade garments, cotton yarn, silk, pharma, food products, minerals, marine products, handicrafts among others," he said.

Further elaborating on enhancing exports, Nirani said Karnataka is aiming for greater share in India's exports.

"Our government is keen to make Karnataka a global manufacturing hub. We are encouraging manufacturing companies and exporters to possess core competence, cutting-edge technology and become an integral part of global supply chains. We have been encouraging our industries including MSME sector, start-ups and exporters with many sops in an attempt to make India self-reliant in every sector," he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: