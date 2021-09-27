Karnataka to have R&D policy: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that an R&D policy would be formulated to unleash research and development activities across the State in all sectors.

"As many as 180 R&D centres of both public and private sectors are in and around Bengaluru. This is also a major reason for the growth of IT-BT sector in Bengaluru. R&D activities in industry, agriculture and other sectors also have to be promoted across the State," he said.

Hubballi-based KLE Technological University (KLETU) vice-chancellor Ashok Shettar may be appinted as the chief of the taskforce to frame the R&D policy, Bommai said. He was speaking after formally inaugurating KLE Tech Park and 75th anniversary celebrations of BVBCET (now KLETU).

On startups

"A large number of startups are also situated in Bengaluru. I want to develop Hubballi and Kalaburagi as regional centres of startups. I will hold discussions with higher education minister and IT Department officials in this regard," Bommai added.

