Karnataka to host second edition of 'Khelo India' in March 2022

The event will be held for 12 days at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 01:58 ist
The event will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from March 5, 2022. Credit: DH File Photo

The second edition of 'Khelo India' University-level sports will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium from March 5, 2022.

The state government will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda.

The event will be held for 12 days at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. As many as 3,182 sportspersons from 158 universities are set to participate in 18 sports events. About 6,000 support staff will be involved in coordinating the event.

