Karnataka to introduce annual exams for Classes 5, 8 in March on pilot basis

The Karnataka government issued an order Tuesday introducing annual evaluation-based assessment and examination for students in Class 5 and 8 on a pilot basis this academic year.

This decision will cover all government, aided and private schools following the state-prescribed syllabus. At present, learning levels of children are assessed through Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

However, the government wants to switch to an annual examination system considering the difficulties in assessing overall learning of children under CCE. The Class 5 and 8 exams will be held between March 9 and 17 next year. Evaluation work is to be done between March 21 and 28. Results should be announced between April 8 and 10.

While no student in Class 5 and 8 will be failed or detained, the low performers will be given remedial teaching followed by a supplementary exam before being promoted to the next class.

For the current academic year, with several assessments under CCE already complete, the government has asked schools to conduct a Summative Assessment (SA-2) for the syllabus completed between November 2022 and the first week of March 2023.

Question papers will be set by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Schools themselves will evaluate students.

From the 2023-24 academic year, this will be a school-level annual examination for which evaluation will be conducted by KSEAB at the taluk- and block-level by randomising teachers.

For Class 5, having 25 students in one examination centre is compulsory. If there are less than 25 students, then a nearby school in a 2-km radius should be identified. For Class 8, there should be 50 students in one centre.

The mode of examination will be similar to the SSLC. Admission tickets will be issued at the school-level. Examination will be held for 100 marks - 60 theory and 40 CCE - and students must score a minimum 35 marks in each subject to get promoted.

However, for this year, the exams will be conducted for 50 marks - 10 for internals and 40 for writing. "Annual examination is mainly to provide quality education effectively," a government circular said.

School bodies divided

School associations are divided on this move by the government. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) welcomed the move, but the Registered Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) opposed it.

"After 10 years, the government has realised the need for assessment-based learning outcomes," KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar said. RUPSA president Lokesh Talikatte, however, said: "Returning to the age-old examination system is unscientific and it should be withdrawn."