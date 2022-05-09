Karnataka to issue fresh guidelines on loudspeaker use

Under pressure from right-wing groups over Azaan in mosques, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided on Monday to issue fresh guidelines regulating the use of loudspeakers.

Hours after Hindu activists launched a campaign to counter the 5 am Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional songs, Bommai chaired a high-level meeting with senior police officials, the law department and the Advocate-General.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Karnataka will also follow the system that exists in states like Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Muslim Congress leaders meet Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai amid loudspeaker row

The guidelines, which are expected to be issued shortly, will reiterate existing court orders on loudspeakers and introduce a new licensing system.

"There's a 2000 Supreme Court order on loudspeakers. Then, the Centre issued a directive fixing decibel levels based on the SC order and recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board. Also, in 2002, the state government issued an order. We've decided that all these orders will be implemented. A separate order will be issued on how they should be implemented," Bommai said.

"Everybody should follow the court orders. Nobody should take law into their own hands. If everybody follows orders, then things will be set right," Bommai said. "The same system that exists in UP and other states will be implemented here as well," he said.

Read | Does Shirdi's Sai Baba fit into 'new India'?

An officer of the rank of a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) and above will be the implementing authority. "All institutions that require using loudspeakers throughout the year will need a licence," Bommai said.

According to sources, the government is set to ask all institutions using loudspeakers to register within 15 days. Decibel levels of loudspeakers will be regulated during day and night hours.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said strict action will be taken in accordance with the court orders to control noise pollution. "Everyone should abide by the court orders," he said in a statement, warning action against people taking the law into their hands.

