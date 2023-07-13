Karnataka to launch Panchatantra 2.0 pilot soon, says Priyank Kharge

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that the state government has already begun trial run of Panchatantra 2.0 software and it would soon be introduced in two select districts on a pilot basis.

Panchatantra 2.0 is the new software platform which hopes to strengthen, digitize & centralize all key functions and operations of gram panchayats.

Replying to senior BJP MLC Kota Srinivasa Poojary’s queries raised during the short discussion in the Legislative Council here, Kharge said that the state government has not come across any technical glitches wherever this new software is being tested. "Even server utilisation certificates have not found any glitches so far," he said.

The minister said that the state government's trial run of this software has revealed that nearly 70 per cent of the meetings in gram panchayats have failed to take place due to lack of quorum. "With the advent of technology, we can fix these kinds of anomalies," he added.

He also said that the e-FMS module has also been included in this software in order to pay salaries of all employees. "At present 46,375 employees are registered under this new platform," he elaborated.

The minister said that the state government has already issued notification to fill 150 Panchayat Development Officers (PDO) on a priority basis in the state. "We are also contemplating to ensure those who have gone on deputation to other departments will be able to return to the respective parent department in order to mitigate shortage of staff in the department," he said.

GPs to register births, deaths

The state government has issued an order appointing panchayat development officers (PDOs) as sub-registrars who can register births and deaths within 30 days of the event. Village accountants have been named as sub-registrars to register births and deaths after 30 days of the event, the order stated. These powers have been given to the PDOs and village accountants to strengthen the process in rural areas and ensure 100 per cent registration of births and deaths, the order stated.