Karnataka to promulgate ordinance to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Close on the heels of the Padarayanapura vandalism, the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance that gives the government special powers to enforce containment measures and also provide protection to frontline health workers.

The ordinance will be on the lines of what Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments have promulgated, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“Through the ordinance, a State Epidemic Act will be enacted to protect health workers and any non-cooperation will be punishable,” Madhuswamy said. “Also, any attempt to deliberately spread the disease or float rumours will attract action,” he added.

The vandalism by a mob at Padarayanapura late on Sunday evening triggered the decision to promulgate an ordinance. A mob running amok vandalised police barricades to allegedly prevent authorities from quarantining suspected COVID-19 persons in the area. Earlier this month, an ASHA worker, while carrying out a surveillance work following a report of COVID-19 case, was allegedly manhandled by a group of 40-50 people in Sadiq Nagar of Saraipalya.

“This (ordinance) won’t need Presidential assent. We decided on the need for this after going through the ordinances passed by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh,” the law minister said.

For instance, the ordinance passed by Kerala prescribes a two-year imprisonment penalty with or without a fine of up to Rs 10,000. This seems more stringent when compared with the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.