K'taka announces aid for SC/ST people with rare disease

Karnataka to provide monetary aid for SC/ST patients with rare diseases

K Sudhakar said the monetary aid would be given for rare and high-cost diseases that are not covered under the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 16:43 ist
K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister of Health and Medical Education. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday announced monetary aid for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) patients in the state suffering from diseases categorised as "rare diseases" and "high-cost diseases".

He said the monetary aid would be given for rare and high-cost diseases that are not covered under the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme.

"Aid for several types of diseases is currently being provided under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme. However, certain rare and high cost diseases are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," the minister said.

"For such diseases where there is no facility to provide treatment in government hospitals, monetary aid will be provided by the state through Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust using unspent SCSP/TSP fund allocation," Sudhakar added.

He said currently a total of Rs 23.18 crore of unspent allocation exists and it will be used to fund this new scheme.

"The government will provide Rs 10,000 for PET Scan, Rs 7 lakh and Rs 21 lakh for autologous and allogeneic bone marrow transplants respectively and Rs 1.5 lakh for robotic surgeries," he added.

The Health Minister further said the Karnataka government under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is building upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of helping the poor and vulnerable through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Patients who belong to the SC/ST communities will be greatly benefitted from the aid as it is being extended to even rare and high-cost diseases, he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

k sudhakar
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
Scheduled Castes
Scheduled Tribes

What's Brewing

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 