Karnataka to regularise 'unauthorised' quarrying

Karnataka to regularise 'unauthorised' quarrying

The move will not lead to misuse, the minister insisted

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 22:29 ist
Quarrying. Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday decided to amend rules allowing the regularisation of quarrying activity over and beyond the stipulated area.

The Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules were approved in the Cabinet, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

"When quarry licences are given, the area is marked out. But, sometimes, the licensee carries out quarrying beyond the stipulated area. We will regularise that and allow them to extract," Madhuswamy said. "This is mainly for stone-cutting that is done by hand."

Read | Stop collecting royalty retrospectively: Quarry owners

The move will not lead to misuse, the minister insisted. "A drone survey has been, royalty has been fixed and quantum of penalty is also defined," he said, conceding that miners and quarry owners are protesting.

"There are a number of issues with quarries. Have they paid royalty commensurate to the allotment of quarry area? We have the drone survey report on extent of excavation. If royalty isn't paid as per quarry area, then the penalty is in the ratio of one-is-to-five," Madhuswamy explained.

Quarry owners, Madhuswamy said, want the quantum of penalty to be reverted to the earlier one-is-to-one ratio. "Their argument is that they will have to pay Rs 5,000-6,000 crore because of the hike in the quantum of penalty," he said. "Also, they are against the drone survey. They say there are quarries that are 30-40 years old. They don't want to be penalised for mistakes done by someone else," he said.

In view of all this, Madhuswamy said a fresh survey has been ordered. "The baseline will be fixed. Quantity of excavation will also be fixed," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Quarrying

What's Brewing

Kirpal may become first gay judge if Centre gives nod

Kirpal may become first gay judge if Centre gives nod

Why people are seeing fewer stars in the night sky

Why people are seeing fewer stars in the night sky

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

 