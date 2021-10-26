Karnataka to reimpose Covid-19 curbs?

Karnataka to reimpose Covid-19 curbs? Sudhakar to meet TAC on October 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2021, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 10:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka is mulling issuing fresh Covid-19 guidelines after the detection of AY.4.2 variants in Karnataka.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday (October 26) and consult CM Bommai on the same.

More to follow...

