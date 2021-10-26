Karnataka to reimpose Covid-19 curbs? Sudhakar to meet TAC on October 26

Karnataka is mulling issuing fresh Covid-19 guidelines after the detection of AY.4.2 variants in Karnataka.
State Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Sudhakar K will meet the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday (October 26) and consult CM Bommai on the same.
#JustIn: State mulls fresh Covid guidelines after outbreak of third wave in the West & detection of AY.4.2 variants in #Karnataka. @mla_sudhakar to hold meeting with TAC experts today & thereafter consult @BSBommai. @DeccanHerald #ThirdWaveOfCorona
— Niranjan Kaggere (@nkaggere) October 26, 2021
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What causes ADHD and can it be cured?
Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture
Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion
'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie
Why climate migration is likely to rise in India
Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen
T20: Bowling options limited, India must out-bat oppn
Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space
National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners