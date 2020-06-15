Karnataka to rope in private hospitals to share COVID-19 load

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the state government on Monday decided to rope in the private healthcare sector for treatment of those infected with the virus.

The government will also fix the cost for testing and treatment of COVID-19 across the state, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced after a two-hour long meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to take stock of the situation.

“In a couple of days, we will fix rates for testing and treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals,” Sudhakar told reporters. “Directions will also be issued to private nursing homes and hospitals to set up an isolation ward to treat COVID-19 patients,” he said.

“The government’s infrastructure alone shouldn't be used. The government and the private sector should join hands to fight COVID-19,” Sudhakar asserted.

The decision to fix testing and treatment costs at private hospitals came amid complaints that patients are being fleeced. “During such a pandemic and crisis, we won’t allow fleecing. Otherwise, action will be taken,” Sudhakar said.

The government is also looking to bring COVID-19 treatment under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health insurance scheme. “We will talk to the Centre about this. Private hospitals won’t do it for free. But for the poor, the government will have to pay through insurance,” he said.

Sudhakar, who is the minister in-charge of COVID-19 affairs in Bengaluru, lamented that citizens are not cooperating with the government as expected. “The virus won’t differentiate between the rich and the poor. We’ve been issuing directions from time to time. If people don’t comply, then who is responsible? Can the government monitor each and every individual? Everything can’t be done by the government. Every citizen has to support the government,” he said, urging people to wear face masks.